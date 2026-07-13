Rideshare driver accused of assaulting customer at Logan held without bail pending mental evaluation

BOSTON — A rideshare driver accused of assaulting a customer at Logan Airport was held without bail pending a mental health evaluation.

23-year-old Leonard Bacon was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury after a customer told police he was stabbed following his ride to Logan Airport.

The incident happened on July 10 at approximately 5:27 a.m., when state police were dispatched after receiving a call from an individual who claimed he had been stabbed by his Uber driver and that the driver had fled in a Lexus.

State police responded and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his ear, back, and shoulder at Terminal C. Troopers also observed a large amount of blood in the area where the assault allegedly occurred.

According to police, the victim said that around 4:45 a.m., a red passenger vehicle arrived at his residence for his pre-scheduled Uber ride. After entering the vehicle, he asked the driver to confirm his identity. The victim placed his luggage in the trunk and spent most of the ride on his phone.

When they arrived at Logan Airport, the victim noticed there was no signage for British Airways and asked the driver if they were at the correct terminal. The victim alleges that, without warning, the driver turned around and began repeatedly striking him in the head with his left hand.

The victim told police he curled into a turtle-like position to shield himself before exiting the vehicle as the driver sped away. He told investigators he did not initially realize he had been stabbed.

Authorities reviewed Massport surveillance footage and identified the suspect’s vehicle. The video allegedly showed the victim falling out of the vehicle and the driver swinging his arm wildly while appearing to hold a knife.

Investigators tracked the suspect to Vermont using the cellphone connected to the Uber app. Police said Bacon’s mother told investigators that his mental health had declined since the pandemic and after he began taking mushrooms. State police also confirmed he was the registered owner of the vehicle seen in the surveillance footage.

Bacon was ordered held without bail pending a mental health evaluation.

“We are horrified by this reported violence. We’ve been in touch with the rider to check in with them and hope they make a full and swift recovery. The driver’s access to the Uber platform was removed as soon as we were made aware of this. Our specialized team has been in touch with law enforcement, and we will continue to do whatever we can to support their investigation,” Uber shared in a statement to Boston 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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