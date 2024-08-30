‘Shocked and devastated’: Hockey world mourning sudden deaths 2 former Boston College players

BOSTON — Boston College hockey standout and NHL star Johnny Gaudreau died Thursday night in a crash involving an alleged drunken driver that also claimed the life of his brother, just one day before they were slated to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his 29-year-old brother, Matthew, both of New Jersey, were riding bicycles close to the fog line along County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when they were struck by the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police. They died from their injuries.

Sean M. Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, was arrested on two counts of death by auto in connection with their deaths.

Johnny Gaudreau played nine NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames and two with the Columbus Blue Jackets after turning in a highly decorated career at Boston College.

Matthew Gaudreau also played at Boston College before going on to play in the AHL, ECHL, and Hockeyettan in Sweden.

News of the Gaudreau brothers’ deaths sent shockwaves through the hockey community, leaving family, friends, NHL franchises, and fans of the game “stunned and devastated” by the “tragic loss of life.”

Below is a roundup of some heartfelt statements that were released Friday:

Boston College Athletics

The Boston College Athletics Department and its men’s hockey program are devastated and mourn the tragic loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Thursday night.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were shining stars on and off the ice for the Eagles. Johnny played three seasons for Boston College from 2011-14 and was a member of BC’s 2012 National Championship team as a freshman.

He led the nation in scoring as a junior and was the recipient of the 2014 Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top player in men’s college hockey.

Nicknamed “Johnny Hockey,” he went on to play 11 years in the National Hockey League with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthew and his brother played together on the ice at Kelley Rink during the 2013-14 season. A four-year standout for the Eagles from 2013-17, he played in 120 games for Boston College and was a two-time Beanpot champion in 2014 and 2016.

After Boston College, Matthew went on to play professionally for five seasons and served as the head boys’ hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic H.S. in New Jersey for the past two seasons.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Gaudreau family and mourn with them during this time of tragedy.

CALGARY FLAMES

It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.

Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.

It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community.

The pain we feel for Johnny’s wife Meridith, children Noa & Johnny, parents Jane & Guy, sisters Kristen & Katie, and the entire Gaudreau family is immense.

Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow.

You are in our thoughts and prayers.

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman

The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother, and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.

Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons. A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited.

He will be remembered fondly in Calgary, where he played his first nine seasons with the Flames from 2013-14 to 2021-22, emerging as one of our League’s brightest young stars while compiling the franchise’s fifth-highest career points total. His loss also will be felt profoundly in Columbus, the city in which he chose to settle his family and where he was one of the respected, veteran leaders of a club building toward the playoffs. And both Johnny and Matthew will be mourned at Boston College, where they were teammates the year Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award in 2013-14, and at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey, where both played and where Matthew was the head hockey coach following his own five-year pro playing career.

We send our most heartfelt condolences to his wife Meredith; their children, Noa and Johnny; his parents, Guy and Jane; and sisters Kristen and Katie. And we grieve alongside his teammates, members of the Blue Jackets and Flames organizations, his many friends in hockey and countless fans around the world for whom he created indelible memories on and off the ice.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.

Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone who saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could.

The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms.

We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.

At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.

BOSTON BRUINS

The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

The Gaudreaus will forever be part of the Boston hockey community thanks to the incredible impact they made as student-athletes on and off the ice at Boston College.

We send our support and condolences to their family, friends, teammates, the Calgary Flames, and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

TD Garden

Forever a part of our Beanpot family.

We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. We extend our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, the Boston College community, the Calgary Flames, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and all who know and love them.

