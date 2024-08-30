‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Boston College hockey standout, brother killed on eve of sister’s wedding

BOSTON — Boston College hockey standout and NHL star Johnny Gaudreau died Thursday night in a crash involving an alleged drunken driver that also claimed the life of his brother, just one day before they were slated to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.

Gaudreau, 31, and his 29-year-old brother, Matthew, both of New Jersey were riding bicycles close to the fog line along County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when they were struck by the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

The Jeep driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, of Woodstown, New Jersey, attempted to veer around an SUV that had split the north and south lanes to safely pass to the Gaudreau brothers, and crashed into them from behind, state police said.

Higgins was arrested and jailed on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts of death by auto.

Gaudreau was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, scoring 12 goals across 81 games last season.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said in a statement Friday morning. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Gaudreau and his brother, who also played hockey at Boston College, were set to participate in their sister Katie’s wedding on Friday afternoon, a post on The Knot showed.

Katie was set to marry Devin Joyce, who played hockey for the Junior Islanders on Long Island and at Neumann University, at a 1:45 p.m. afternoon ceremony at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Gloucester City, New Jersey, according to her wedding event page. A cocktail hour and reception were to follow at The Lucy by Cescaphe in Philadelphia.

Gaudreau’s young children were slated to serve as the ring bearer and flower girl.

Gaudreau nine seasons with the Calgary Flames before signing a seven-year contract in 2022 worth nearly $69 million to play in central Ohio.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone who saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets,” the Blue Jackets said.

Gaudreau led the Boston College Eagles to a national championship in 2012. In 2014, he won the Hobey Baker Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding Division I men’s college hockey player.

During that 2014 campaign, Gaudreau tallied 80 points, the third-highest total in Boston College history and the most of any college hockey player since Peter Sejna’s 82-point performance with Colorado College in 2002-03.

In a statement, the Gaudreau brothers’ alma mater said, “All of us in the Boston College community are stunned by this tragic news. Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest players in the history of Boston College hockey but one of the nicest as well. Matthew was a gifted payer who was equally beloved by his teammates. Our prayers are with Johnny, Matthew, and the entire Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss.”

Gaudreau, affectionately known as “Johnny Hockey,” recently played for Team USA in the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

“He thrilled fans in a way only ‘Johnny Hockey’ could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him,” the Blue Jackets added. “Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

Gaudreau leaves behind his wife, Meredith, his two children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, family, and friends.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Higgins would be called to court to face the charges.

Thursday night’s crash remains under investigation.

