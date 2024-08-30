Man facing ‘death by auto’ charges in drunken crash that killed Johnny Gaudreau, brother, police say

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — An alleged drunken driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a crash in New Jersey that claimed the lives of Boston College hockey standout Johnny Gaudreau and his brother on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

Sean M. Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, was arrested on two counts of death by auto in connection with the deaths of Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew, according to New Jersey State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of Country Route 551 in Oldmans Township just after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday learned that the Gaudreau brothers were riding bicycles along the side of the road when a Jeep Grand Cherokee plowed into them from behind, state police said.

The Jeep driver, later identified as Higgins, was traveling north behind a sedan and SUV when he tried to pass the “slower-moving” sedan and SUV.

“[Higgins] entered the southbound lanes of travel, passed the slower-moving sedan, and attempted to re-enter the northbound lanes of travel when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass,” state police said in a statement.

Higgins then struck the Gaudreaus when attempted to pass the SUV on the right, leaving them with injuries that ultimately proved fatal, according to state police.

Troopers noted that they believed Higgins was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Higgins appeared to have glassy eyes in a mugshot released by state police.

Higgins was booked into the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Johnny Gaudreau played nine NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames and two with the Columbus Blue Jackets after turning in a highly decorated career at Boston College.

Matthew Gaudreau also played at Boston College before going on to play in the AHL, ECHL, and Hockeyettan in Sweden.

Johnny and Matthew were supposed to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding on Friday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

