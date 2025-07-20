‘She was very lovable’: Niece of Gabriel House fire victim reflects on aunt’s life

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials confirmed a tenth person has died from their injuries during a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River. Flames ignited inside Gabriel’s House last Sunday night.

The announcement comes after the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday that it incorrectly reported the death of a 10th person in the blaze at Gabriel House “due to a miscommunication with a medical agency.”

66-year-old Brenda Cropper was pronounced deceased shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday evening. The DA’s office says her passing was “expected.”

On Saturday, Cropper’s niece Priscilla Andrade visited the memorial for the first time since the fire. She was with her aunt hours before the flames erupted.

“I said make sure you have me a can of soda cold when I get here Monday,” Andrade said. “She says, ‘get out of here, Priscilla, before I kick your butt.’ And I said love you. And she said love you back.”

Cropper was in the hospital for five days before she passed Friday evening. Andrade said she visited her aunt in the hospital, and said she didn’t look good or look like herself.

“She would do anything you asked her to do, but she could be stubborn, too.”

Saturday was the first time Andrade returned to Gabriel’s House since the fire.

“I couldn’t bring myself back here, knowing I cannot go inside and see her. We all miss you and wish you were still here.”

Others stopped by this weekend to pay their respects, including a mother named Christina.

“When I saw that old man speak, my heart shattered. So I wanted to bring them here.”

Christina grew up in Fall River but now lives in New York. She is visiting for some family time. She made it a point to stop by the memorial with her kids and light a candle.

“In awe, sad. It’s so tragic,” she said. “Just to pray for their families.”

The Firefighters’ Wives Association held a fundraiser Friday that brought in more than $115,000 for the victims’ families. As soon as fire marshals determine the cause of the fire, we’ll be sure to let you know.

