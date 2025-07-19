‘We had to do this’: Hundreds show up to fundraiser benefiting Gabriel House victims & survivors

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Support continues to pour in for the victims, survivors, and first responders affected by the Gabriel House fire in Fall River.

Hundreds of people lined up outside of St. John’s Athletic Club Friday night to raise money for the victims.

“It feels good that there are a lot of people supporting,” said Stacy Almeida, the sister of survivor Todd Gluchacki. “Especially the people that passed away, I feel bad for those families, but I told him God was with him, he got out safe.”

Gluchacki told Boston 25 News he was staying at Gabriel House when the fire happened.

“As I was leaving, I saw all the smoke come out of the windows,” Gluchacki explained. “It’s a tragic thing that happened, and I’m glad I made it out.”

47 restaurants participated in the fundraiser for the 70 victims and survivors.

“I just can’t even imagine what they went through,” Fall River resident Susan Pollard said.

“It’s a good cause, it’s to help out, and that’s what a lot of people are doing, helping out,” Somerset resident Billy Brayton said.

Boom Squad Radio and Christopher Silvia, the owner of Christopher’s Cafe, are just some of those stepping up to help.

“We had to do this, there was no choice,” Silvia said.

The goal was to raise $100,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

