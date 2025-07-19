10th victim dies due to injuries suffered in Gabriel House fire
ByBoston 25 News Staff
ByBoston 25 News Staff
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A tenth person has died following last weekend’s devastating fire at a Fall River assisted living facility, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
The announcement comes after the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday that it incorrectly reported the death of a 10th person in the blaze at Gabriel House “due to a miscommunication with a medical agency.”
66-year-old Brenda Cropper was pronounced deceased shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday evening. The DA’s office says her passing was expected."
0 of 14
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III had previously identified other victims as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.
The identity of one victim, a 70-year-old woman, is not yet being publicly released as next of kin notification is still pending.
Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said the scene was tricky and chaotic when crews first arrived on the scene because several residents were seen hanging out of windows and doorways, waiting to be rescued.
The 100-unit assisted-living facility opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture.