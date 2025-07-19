10th victim dies due to injuries suffered in Gabriel House fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A tenth person has died following last weekend’s devastating fire at a Fall River assisted living facility, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The announcement comes after the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday that it incorrectly reported the death of a 10th person in the blaze at Gabriel House “due to a miscommunication with a medical agency.”

66-year-old Brenda Cropper was pronounced deceased shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday evening. The DA’s office says her passing was expected."

0 of 14 Deadly fire Nine residents of an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, died and another 30 were sent to are hospitals after a fire broke out at Gabriel House. (Boston25News) Massachusetts Fatal Fire Investigators, front, remove boxes containing patient medications from the Gabriel House assisted living facility, behind, following a fire that resulted in multiple fatalities, in Fall River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey approaches a news conference to face reporters Monday, July 14, 2025, near the Gabriel House assisted living facility, behind, following a fire that started late Sunday in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire A law enforcement official removes boxes containing patient medications from the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that resulted in multiple fatalities, in Fall River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, left, faces reporters near the Gabriel House assisted living facility, behind, Monday, July 14, 2025, following a fire at the facility that started late Sunday, in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts Fatal Fire An investigator takes measurements Monday, July 14, 2025, near an entrance to the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that started late Sunday in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire Dennis Etzkorn, owner of Gabriel House, right, visits the site in the aftermath of a fire alongside Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, left, Monday, July 14 in Fall River, Mass, (Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows authorities working on the scene of a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows damage from a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows a firefighter working on the aftermath of a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP) (Uncredited/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire Falls River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, right, speaks with another official after a fire the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Falls River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP) Massachusetts-Fatal Fire The Gabriel House assisted living facility is shown after a fire in Falls River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey) (Michael Casey/AP)

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quin III had previously identified other victims as 64-year-old Rui Albernaz, 61-year-old Ronald Codega, 69-year-old Margaret Duddy, 78-year-old Robert King, 71-year-old Kim Mackin, 78-year-old Richard Rochon,77-year-old Joseph Wilansky and 86-year-old Eleanor Willett.

The identity of one victim, a 70-year-old woman, is not yet being publicly released as next of kin notification is still pending.

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said the scene was tricky and chaotic when crews first arrived on the scene because several residents were seen hanging out of windows and doorways, waiting to be rescued.

The 100-unit assisted-living facility opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture.

Inspection reports released Thursday by the city’s Bureau of Fire Investigation identified no problems at Gabriel House going back to 2019. The reports cover things like sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, exit doors, and general housekeeping.

Mayor Paul Coogan and IAFF General President Edward Kelly announced on Wednesday that staffing levels at the Fall River Fire Department will increase immediately.

The staffing changes come days after the union said inadequate staffing hindered the response to a fire at an assisted living facility that killed 9 and injured 30 others.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group