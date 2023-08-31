‘She wants to talk to you:’ Falmouth man speaks to wife for the first time since hit-and-run crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. — David Fitch is finally back home in Falmouth after spending more than two weeks in a Boston hospital after a hit-and-run crash that critically injured him and his wife.

“Everything in my life for the last 18 days has been overwhelming,” 65-year-old Fitch told Boston 25 News.

David’s left leg was crushed in the horrific crash outside of a Falmouth restaurant on Main Street earlier this month. But David’s wife, Sandy Fitch, is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

David was not sure he would ever see his wife again. But Thursday morning he got a phone call he says he will never forget.

“She’s sitting in a chair, in a recliner, and the ventilator tube is out. And, she wants to talk to you!” “I went nuts,” David said.

Over the last three years, 60-year-old Sandy has undergone several surgeries for cancer and a hip replacement. Recently, everything was slowly returning to normal, David said.

But it all changed on August 14th, when David and Sandy were out celebrating his 65th birthday at Estia Restaurant in Falmouth and as they were leaving hand-in-hand in the crosswalk David Eldredge, Jr., 33, struck the couple with his motorcycle before fleeing into nearby woods.

David remembers the horrific scene all too well.

“I could hear her crying but I could not see her. I knew she was right up against me as she was crying and that was the last time I heard her voice,” said David.

On Thursday afternoon Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward was with David when he heard Sandy’s voice for the first time in a phone call.

David and Sandy have been married for 32 years, and not even a life-threatening crash is keeping them apart.

“We’re going to get through this and we’re going to be ok,” David told Sandy. “We’re going to be happy again.”

David Fitch credits prayer and his deep faith for Sandy’s amazing recovery, saying this is nothing less than a miracle.

“She’s been through a tremendous ordeal, but she is still there. She’s alive. She’s coming out of it, and she’s improving. And Thank God for that,” David said.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help the Fitches recover without the burden of medical bills.

Eldredge turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued and was charged with driving with a suspended license, two counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, speeding, reckless driving, a crosswalk violation and other violations.

