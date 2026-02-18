She entered a pet contest as ‘last hope.’ A stranger just handed her the $10K prize

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A local woman who survived a devastating hit-and-run and then turned to a $10K pet contest as what she called her “last hope,” is now getting help in a way she never expected.

Boston 25 spoke with Keryn Connolly last week about the contest she had entered her dog Leo into, in hopes of winning the $10K prize. She said it was her last hope after being struck by a driver on Pleasant Street in Weymouth in Jan. 2025. Connolly said it happened in the middle of her sobriety journey, putting her in a really tough spot both emotionally and financially.

“I’ve struggled in the past with addiction and I’m sober today and a big part of my sobriety is due to Leo,” Connolly said.

Connolly said not having Leo consistently by her side throughout her recovery “has been the most stressful thing” in her life.

After the story aired, a Boston25 viewer reached out with an incredible offer.

Our crews met back up with Connolly on Wednesday for what she thought was an update on the dog contest.

“Leo made it! He won his round and now he’s in, I believe, the quarter finals!” Connolly explained.

Little did she know she’d be getting the surprise of a lifetime.

During the interview, Brian Flaherty walked up and presented Connolly with a check for $10,000.

“I saw your story last week and I felt bad for you, so I wanted to give you this, just in case your poor dog doesn’t win. I think he should. That’s for you,” Flaherty said.

In shock, Connolly said she couldn’t accept the money.

“Well, it’s got your name on it, you have to accept it. Use it for what you have to and you got to get back on your feet,” Flaherty said.

“This is the most generous thing someone has done for me ever. Thank you so much,” Connolly responded.

Flaherty, a retired veteran, sympathized with Connolly’s love for her dog, being the owner of two beagles himself.

“It made me feel good to do something for somebody who needed some help,” Flaherty said.

Connolly said she was shocked and speechless when handed the check.

“I really hope someday, once I can work again, I can return the favor to someone else who needs it,” Connolly said.

It was a gift she never saw coming, turning what started as a plea for help into a moment of generosity and hope.

