Weymouth hit-and-run survivor turns to $10K pet contest as ‘last hope’

BOSTON — A woman from Dorchester has been doing everything she can to get back on her feet after becoming the victim of a hit-and-run in Weymouth over a year ago, though she hasn’t had much luck. Now, she’s turning to a dog photo contest that comes with a $10,000 cash prize.

Keryn Connolly said she was struck by car in Weymouth in January 2025, launching her into the air and causing life-threatening injuries.

“The pain was excruciating, I didn’t think I was going to make it,” Connolly remembered.

She was rushed to the hospital and said she woke up to doctors explaining she was injured head-to-toe.

“Fractured my skull, I have a split down my forehead. I shattered my pelvis. I broke both of my legs, both of my knees, I broke my foot,” Connolly listed off.

Connolly said she was in the hospital for about a month and then in a rehabilitation center for many more.

During that time, she was still paying all of her bills and was unable to work, meaning she ran through every last bit of her savings and now says she is on the brink of homelessness.

“It has been the most stressful thing in my life,” Connolly said.

Connolly said her last hope is ‘America’s Favorite Pet,’ a contest where people submit photos of their pets and whoever gets the most votes will take home a $10,000 cash prize. She thought her pup Leo would be the perfect contestant.

“He’s a rescue and has really rescued me just as much as I’ve rescued him,” Connolly said.

Since the accident, Leo has been staying at a Doggy Daycare Center. She hopes that by potentially winning the contest, they can be reunited and get back into a stable home.

“It’s not fair to Leo, he lost his home,” Connolly said. “The prize of 10-grand would really change my life and Leo’s life.”

Voting for the contest ends Thursday at 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

