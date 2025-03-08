Police: Driver arrested months after striking, seriously injuring pedestrian in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities arrested a woman accused of hitting and seriously injuring a person with their car back in January.

24-year-old Maria De Lourdes Goncalves of Bridgewater is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, motor vehicle insurance fraud, and speeding.

Weymouth Police say the initial crash happened on January 19, 2025 at 6:40 p.m. when Goncalves struck a pedestrian in the area of 35 Pleasant Street while driving a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s condition at this time is unknown.

Investigators eventually identified Goncalves as the operator of the vehicle and sought a warrant for her arrest.

She was arrested at her residence on Meadow Lane on Thursday.

Goncalves was released on bail and was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Friday.

