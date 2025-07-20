Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm watch in our area.
This alert is in effect for Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Worcester counties until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/MVCLTy4JU4— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 20, 2025
Yesterday, Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico highlighted the potential hazards that the stormy conditions may bring.
