Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm watch in our area.

This alert is in effect for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/D2Re8E1Yow — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 19, 2025

The alert impacts areas including Worcester, Fitchburg, Northampton, Springfield, and points west to the New York border.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said concerns include locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado in New England, primarily west of I-495.

Although coverage of thunderstorms will be small today in southern #NewEngland, the impacts could be big. Localized downpours, damaging gusts, hail & an isolated tornado are possible. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Nr0Her8imM — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) June 19, 2025

A heat advisory is also in effect for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties until 8 p.m.

