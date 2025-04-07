Several students have visas revoked at Harvard, Northeastern, UMass

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — As the hearing gets underway today for the Tufts University student who was detained by ICE agents last month, several other students from Harvard University, Northeastern University, UMass Amherst, and UMass Boston have also had their visas revoked.

Harvard confirms that three undergrad students and two grad students had their visas revoked, but right now, it’s not clear why.

The Cambridge-based university says that while it was conducting a routine records review, it became aware of the situation. The university is not identifying those five students, but it has referred them to legal assistance.

Harvard issued a statement saying in part, “The talent they bring to campus each day increases our ability to advance world-class discovery in fields that have meaningful impact on people’s lives, while creating positive relationships and discourse that expand the horizons of people across our community. We are committed to continuing to support them.”

Boston 25 talked to some students on campus who didn’t want to be identified but were shocked and disappointed.

“It’s a concerning thing this kind of sentiment spreads across the country,” said one student.

“I hope everybody here, especially for international students, can study in peace without worrying,” said another student.

Over the weekend, Boston 25 News also learned that several students from Northeastern, UMass Boston, and UMass Amherst also had their visas revoked.

The federal government has already sent a letter to Harvard, requiring the university to follow certain demands, such as ending DEI programs and fully cooperating with Homeland Security, or it could result in the loss of federal funding.

