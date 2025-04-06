Visas revoked for three students, two graduates of Harvard, school announces

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The student visas for three students and two recent graduates have been revoked, administrators announced on Sunday.

In a letter from the Harvard International Office, they said, while conducting a routine records review, they became aware of the situation and notified them before referring them to legal assistance.

In a statement, the school said that, “We are not aware of the details of the revocations or the reasons for them, but we understand that comparable numbers of students and scholars in institutions across the country have experienced similar status changes in roughly the same timeframe.”

This comes after 5 international students at UMass Amherst and a Tufts student all had their visas suddenly revoked.

“Harvard deeply values the international students and scholars who travel here to learn and grow,” Harvard later wrote. “The talent they bring to campus each day increases our ability to advance world-class discovery in fields that have meaningful impact on people’s lives, while creating positive relationships and discourse that expand the horizons of people across our community. We are committed to continuing to support them.”

Harvard has announced that they will refrain from identifying those who have had their visas revoked to protect their privacty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

