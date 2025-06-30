Several seriously hurt in early morning head-on crash on Route 128 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Five people were injured in an early morning head-on crash on the North Shore Monday morning.

Members of the Gloucester Fire and Police Departments, as well as Massachusetts State Police, responded to the Route 128 Bridge over the Annisquam River for a reported head-on collision around 1:45 a.m.

One of the involved vehicles had rolled over on its roof, leaving two people trapped inside. Gloucester firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue tools to cut the crash victims free.

One of the trapped people, an 18-year-old man, was flown to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter in critical condition.

Three other people in the vehicles, two 19-year-old women and a male in his 80s, were rushed to Beverly Hospital. One of those two teenage women was later taken to Tufts New England Medical Center in critical condition. The man in his 80s was also taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he is in critical condition, officials say. The other teenage woman was released.

Another 18-year-old man was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital by a private vehicle. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

“Last night’s serious crash on the Route 128 bridge has deeply affected our community. My thoughts are with all those involved, and with their families, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga said in a statement. “This hits especially close to home, as several of those involved are not only from Gloucester, but are young members of our community. We are a city that cares deeply — we’re all holding those impacted in our hearts right now.”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group