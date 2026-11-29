NORTON, Mass. — Police are investigating a serious crash in Norton early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on West Main Street near Goat City Pub.

A vehicle was seen resting on its side with significant damage, with a child’s car seat on the ground.

Boston 25 News has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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