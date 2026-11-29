WESTWOOD, Mass. — A woman who was seen in a viral video last week, in which she was chased by wild turkeys, has been reunited with the people who came to her rescue!

You might remember Brenda Kerbel, also known as the Turkey Lady, from this viral video taken by the Good Samaritans, Taryn LaPrade and Mike Fernandez:

Well, fortunately, she’s doing ok! Kerbel and her husband went out to lunch with LaPrade and Fernandez and struck up a great friendship.

“All the tables around us had seen the video online and were taking pictures of us,” LaPrade told Boston 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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