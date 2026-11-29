FALL RIVER, Mass. — State police are investigating a suspected wrong-way crash involving four vehicles on Route 24 southbound in Fall River early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, troopers responded to the crash near Exit 4 around 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, but the driver was unaccounted for.

Due to the fire and extensive damage, police said they were initially unable to determine whether the driver was still inside the vehicle.

State police later determined that the driver had fled the scene. Troopers and a K-9 unit conducted a search of the surrounding area.

Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.

All southbound lanes were closed, with traffic initially getting by in the breakdown lane. Freetown police also redirected traffic at Exit 5.

The roadway was cleared, and all lanes reopened by 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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