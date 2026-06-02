Separate overnight crashes on Route 24 leave multiple people injured

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Two separate overnight crashes on Route 24 in Bridgewater and West Bridgewater left multiple people injured, including one with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers from the Middleboro Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 south in Bridgewater at about 1:15 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the driver trapped inside the vehicle and worked to extricate them from the wreckage.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was initially taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Plymouth before being flown to Boston Medical Center for further treatment.

Video from the scene showed crews pulling the vehicle out of trees along the side of the highway.

Separate crashes on Route 24

Roughly an hour later, at about 2:35 a.m., a second incident unfolded on Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

State Police said a trooper’s cruiser struck a deer on the highway, prompting a response from the West Bridgewater Fire Department. While firefighters were on scene, another vehicle crashed into the responding fire truck.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries. There was no immediate word on the extent of those injuries or whether any first responders were hurt.

Separate crashes on Route 24

Video from the scene showed heavy damage to the rear of the fire truck and a smashed-up white sedan on a flatbed.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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