Multi-agency investigation underway after Malden crash leads to arrest of juvenile

MALDEN, Mass. — A multi-agency investigation early Tuesday morning led to at least one juvenile being taken into custody after an incident that ended in a crash in Malden, according to police.

The Malden Police Department said the investigation originated outside the city but involved assistance from both the Medford Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

As a result of the incident, the Medford Police Department warned the public that the area at Lincoln Road and Keith Road would be inaccessible due to law enforcement activity.

Officials later said the incident ultimately concluded with a crash in the area of Medford Street and James Street in Malden.

Video from the scene showed an SUV lodged against a fence with shattered windows and apparent bullet holes. Troopers and Malden officers also roped off the scene with yellow tape.

0 of 13 Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation Malden crash investigation

Authorities have not released additional details about the events leading up to the crash or the circumstances surrounding the juvenile’s arrest.

The investigation remains active and is being led by Massachusetts State Police and Medford police, according to Malden police.

Police added that there is no information at this time to suggest any ongoing threat to the public in Malden or Medford.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group