DEDHAM, Mass. — A weather alert is in effect for Thanksgiving as heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for minor coastal flooding move into Massachusetts Thursday evening.

The first half of Thanksgiving is expected to remain dry, with rain arriving in Boston around 3 to 4 p.m. Conditions will quickly deteriorate into the evening.

“It’s raining, it’s raining, it’s pouring,” Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said. “It’s coming in kind of hard and fast this evening as well, which is going to make for some slow travel.”

The worst of the storm is expected between about 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with some areas potentially seeing up to 3 inches.

Wind gusts will generally reach 40 to 50 mph Thursday night. The strongest winds are expected on the Cape and Islands, where gusts could locally reach 55 to 60 mph.

“It’s a very gusty, soaking wet evening,” Spear said.

Along the coast, splashover and minor coastal flooding are possible around the next few high tides. Spear said the worst storm surge is expected around midnight, when the tide will be lower, helping limit the flooding threat.

Large waves will also pound the coastline, with some waves reaching around 20 feet Thursday night. Waves could still reach 10 to 11 feet offshore Friday.

By 1 to 2 a.m., the rain is expected to begin easing. Friday will feature mostly dry conditions, though a spot shower is possible in the morning before another round of showers moves through roughly between 4 and 8 p.m.

Friday will remain breezy, with gusts around 30 mph and potentially up to 40 mph on the Cape and Islands.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s for Thanksgiving before climbing into the 50s Friday. Parts of southeastern Massachusetts could approach 60 degrees.

The weekend is expected to remain mild, with a breezy and cloudy Saturday followed by warmer conditions Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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