‘See you in my dreams’: Tom Brady’s ex, Gisele Bündchen, pays tribute to late mother on social media

BOSTON — Tom Brady’s ex, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, is paying tribute to her late mother in a moving social media post.

Bündchen’s mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, died Sunday at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer.

“Beloved mom, It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us,” Bündchen said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you.”

“Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace,” Bündchen said. “I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched. Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams.”

Nonnenmacher was a retired bank teller, according to Vanity Fair. She raised Bündchen in what the website called a “hardworking middle-class family” in the town of Horizontina, Brazil.

Bündchen, 43, the former wife of retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, has frequently paid tribute to her mother on social media, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The former couple raised their family while living in Brookline for several years, when Brady played with the New England Patriots.

