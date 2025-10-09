Car crushed in crash with freight train in Merrimack Valley town

ANDOVER, Mass. — There’s a large emergency response underway after a freight train and a car collided in a Merrimack Valley town on Thursday.

The crash happened just before noon in the area of Essex, School, and Railroad streets in Andover, according to the Andover Police Department.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the wreck.

Drone video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a crumpled sedan resting along the side of the train tracks near Depot Pizza. Debris was also seen littering the roadway.

A sign posted at the railroad crossing read, “WARNING HIGH SPEED TRAINS DANGER.”

Motorists were urged to stay away from the area until further notice.

In a Facebook post, the Andover Fire Department said, “There has been an accident involving a vehicle and a train at the railroad tracks on Essex Street. Please avoid the area.”

The MBTA Commuter Rail warned riders that Haverhill Line train 235 from North Station had been terminated at Ballardvale Station in Andover due to police activity on the right of way.

Shuttle buses were accommodating passengers with transport to Lawrence to connect with a train for outbound service.

An investigation involving Transit police detectives is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

