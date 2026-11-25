CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police in Cambridge are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Shamari Lloyd was seen Monday morning walking on Davis Street toward Broadway around just before 6 a.m., according to police.

He’s around 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has black, curly hair.

Lloyd was last seen wearing all black, including a black coat, and black-and-white shoes, carrying a backpack with a white plushie or stuffed animal.

Anyone with information should give police a call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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