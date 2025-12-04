Search for possible missing man in Merrimack River to resume Thursday

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A search for a missing man in the Merrimack River will resume on Thursday, according to police.

The man vanished on Wednesday morning after going out on a boat that drifted into the river.

The man’s boat was found on Wednesday without him in it.

The Coast Guard assisted in the search for several hours but suspended the search on Wednesday evening.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the Coast Guard said.

Local first responders are set to resume the search at 9:00 a.m.

