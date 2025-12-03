Search underway for possible missing person in Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A massive water search is underway in Newburyport for a possible missing person in the Merrimack River.

According to the Coast Guard, crews received a call around 8 a.m. on Wednesday for a person in the water off the coast of Newburyport.

According to witnesses, a person was heard yelling for help.

The reporting party did not see an individual enter the water.

First responders located the boat drifting in the river, but there was no immediate sign of the missing person.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police are among the agencies assisting Newburyport officers and firefighters with the search.

This is an active investigation, and additional details are not being provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

