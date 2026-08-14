Comfortable Weekend Ahead

FRIDAY FORECAST

It’s a cooler and drier start out there this morning with most locations falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Bright sunshine is quick to go to work today, warming temperatures back to the low 80s inland for the afternoon. Clouds will quickly bubble up through the second half of the day as a wave of energy passes from north to south. There may be a few isolated storms or showers during the late afternoon and evening timeframe, with anything passing through expected to be brief.

DELIGHTFUL WEEKEND

Tomorrow looks like the pick of the week with mainly sunny skies, seasonable highs around 80, and low humidity remaining. You’ll be able to open the windows these next few nights as lows fall into the 50s and low 60s. More clouds arrive for the afternoon hours of Sunday as dew points trickle back up into the 60s making it feel a bit more humid.

RAIN RETURNS

Rain chances start to go up after dinnertime on Sunday, peaking overnight and into Monday morning. Showers and some potential downpours may impact the Monday early commute, but at this time there’s still some uncertainty on exact timing and totals. In the meantime enjoy the pleasant conditions and we’ll keep you posted as Monday’s set up comes into clearer view.

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