BOSTON — The Yale Bulldogs defeated the Harvard Crimson 20-17 at Fenway Park on Saturday.

The rivalry game kicked off at 3:30 p.m., bringing the two universities together for their annual matchup.

Beyond the football field, supporters of both schools united to advocate for academic freedom and democracy amid what they described as the “ongoing threat of rising authoritarianism in the U.S.”

“Stand Up for Yale is petitioning the Yale administration to reject any deal that would compromise academic freedom and institutional independence and instead take the White House to court,” a joint press release stated.

“Yale is under fierce pressure right now, as President McInnis is negotiating with the federal government on specious charges against Yale’s admissions policies.”

Harvard University has also been involved in a dispute with the White House after the Trump administration alleged that the university failed to protect Jewish students from harassment.

The administration subsequently froze federal funding and filed a lawsuit against the university, which was later dropped.

“Crimson Courage has contributed to Harvard’s successful resistance to federal demands around cutting research spending, barring international students, and other government overreach,” the release continued.

“Crimson Courage now supports Stand Up for Yale in its fight and also urges Harvard to maintain its own commitment to academic freedom.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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