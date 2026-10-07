Man killed after shooting in Hyde Park

BOSTON — A man has died after being shot in Hyde Park on Wednesday

Boston police said they responded to the park shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers on scene said the victim, who was not identified, was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group