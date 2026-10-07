Man killed after shooting in Hyde Park

BOSTON — A man has died after being shot in Hyde Park on Wednesday
Boston police said they responded to the park shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Officers on scene said the victim, who was not identified, was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
The shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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