BOSTON — The lighting of the Faneuil Hall Christmas tree marked the official start of the holiday season in Boston on Saturday.

The community gathered to celebrate with live music, holiday shopping and a special visit from Santa Claus.

But the celebration was even more meaningful for one young girl battling leukemia, who received a life-changing surprise from Make-A-Wish.

Livy arrived at the celebration believing she would help light the Christmas tree, but organizers had something even bigger planned.

“Livy thinks she’s here tonight to press the button to light the tree, but before she presses that button, we’re going to surprise her and let her know that her wish is about to come true.”

Livy learned that her wish to visit Disney World with her family was being granted.

Sean Holleran, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, said the surprise was about more than just a trip.

“It’s beautiful, it’s not only for her but it’s for her entire family. Livy’s battling leukemia and they’ve been struggling for a while now and it’s nights like tonight that make her feel like she’s not a patient, she’s a child, and she’s about to have an amazing experience for her wish,” said Holleran.

“I think it’s a giant hug for Livy and her family, the spurt of Boston, the spirit of the holidays, it’s just a beautiful opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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