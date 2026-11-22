CHARLTON, Mass. — One person was extricated from a vehicle following a rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.

According to the Charlton Fire Department, the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near the service plaza.

Emergency crews extricated the person from the vehicle and transported them to a trauma center.

The Charlton Fire Department is urging motorists traveling through the area to reduce their speed, use caution and remain alert for emergency personnel on the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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