Search continues for missing Barnstable woman

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The search continues for a 76-year-old woman in Barnstable who was last seen Thursday morning.

According to Barnstable police, Clare Fearon was last seen walking in the area of Pine Street in West Barnstable at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Search efforts over the weekend included more than 60 searchers divided into five teams, canvassing areas surrounding Pine Street in West Barnstable.

The search has included K9s, drones, ATVs and teams searching on foot.

The Barnstable Police Department is asking residents in the area to once again carefully check their properties, including yards, vehicles, sheds, garages and other outbuildings.

Anyone who has seen Fearon or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Barnstable Police Department immediately at 508-778-3874.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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