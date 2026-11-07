Crews continue search for missing Barnstable woman

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Officials are continuing their search for a 76-year-old woman in Barnstable who was last seen on Thursday.

According to Barnstable police, Clare Fearon was last seen walking in the area of Pine Street, West Barnstable, at approximately 10:00 a.m. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a long-sleeve blue shirt, and black footwear.

Since 4 p.m. on Friday, a large-scale, multi-agency search effort has been underway, and search efforts are continuing on Saturday.

Saturday’s search efforts include over 60 searchers that have been divided into 5 search teams continuing to canvas approximately four-square-mile area surrounding Pine Street in West Barnstable.

Search efforts include K9s, drones, ATVs, and walking search teams.

The Barnstable Police Department said they are asking residents in the area to again carefully check their property, including yards, vehicles, sheds, garages, and other outbuildings.

Anyone who has seen Fearon or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Barnstable Police Department immediately at 508-778-3874.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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