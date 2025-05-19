Search continues for man caught on video smashing car with hatchet in Boston road rage incident

BOSTON — Police are continuing to search for a man accused of assaulting a driver and smashing their vehicle with a hatchet during a wild road rage incident in Boston that was caught on camera late Friday night.

The incident occurred in the area of 1032 Commonwealth Avenue in the city’s Brighton neighborhood just before 11:45 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said the suspect was chasing after the victim at a high rate of speed, causing the victim to crash. The suspect then allegedly exited his pickup truck with a hatchet in hand, assaulted the victim, and vandalized their vehicle.

Video shared by police showed the suspect repeatedly striking the windshield and windows of the victim’s Toyota with the hatchet.

After the incident, the suspect fled on Babcock Street in the direction of Brookline, according to investigators.

Police described the suspect as white, about 25 years of age, with a slight build, brown medium-length hair, and a short beard. The video showed him wearing a white t-shirt with a plain front and lettering on the back, blue jeans, and brown sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4256.

Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), and online at the department’s CrimeStoppers page.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

