Boston Police searching for man who allegedly vandalized victim’s car with hatchet after crash

BOSTON — Boston Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a victim and their car with a hatchet following a crash late Friday night in Brighton.

The incident occurred around 11:42 p.m. on Friday, May 16, near 1032 Commonwealth Avenue. According to Boston Police, the suspect reportedly chased the victim at high speed, causing the victim to crash their vehicle.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District D-14 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individual in Relation to an Aggravated Assault/ Road Rage Incident https://t.co/i8SotY7IwS pic.twitter.com/n8uhNMraVG — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 18, 2025

The suspect then exited their vehicle (gray pickup truck) with a hatchet, assaulted the victim, and vandalized the victim’s vehicle after they fled, breaking the windows and windshield.

The suspect fled on Babcock Street in the direction of Brookline.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 25 years old, with a slight build, medium-length brown hair, and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with lettering on the back, blue jeans, and brown sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

