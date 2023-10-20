Search for answers continues following deadly Malden crash

MALDEN, Mass. — In Malden, at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Main Street, as city crews clean up debris from a deadly crash on Thursday, a single candle burns at the spot where an elderly woman was killed.

“I didn’t know the woman, but it’s an awful tragedy so I came down and said a prayer,” Malden resident Mike Lewicki said.

Twenty-four hours after the fatal crash, investigators are still seeking to find out exactly how this deadly crash even happened.

Authorities say the investigation so far has revealed that at about 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon, a BMW SUV crashed into an SUV containing federal immigration agents, and into signal lights.

The BMW went on to strike the victim, who was standing on a sidewalk. Her crushed cart was found in the center of the street.

“I feel horrible. No matter where she was, she got hit she’s no longer with us,” April Rachel said.

“It’s kind of scary because I don’t have a car and I’m always walking through this intersection, and it could happen to anyone that’s here,” Ari Stock of Malden said.

As crews rebuild the damaged traffic signals here, police are also examining local surveillance camera footage.

They are looking to better understand how a crash happened here.

The entire case remains under investigation.

“It’s awful to say, but I don’t, even being on the sidewalk, I don’t feel terribly safe,” Rice said.

Ashley Rice lives near the crash site, and she takes her new dog for walks through this intersection.

She tells me speeding and distracted drivers are a real problem here.

Ashley adds she is always on high alert as she passes this way.

“I hope that after what happened, maybe it makes people more aware and more cautious,” Rice said.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The name of the victim has not been released.

