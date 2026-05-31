Boston 25 hosts three-part podcast series on Bob Ward’s new book ‘Face to Face with Whitey Bulger’

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston 25 reporter Bob Ward has become a published author with his new book, “Face to Face with Whitey Bulger.”

The book is a first-person memoir from former FBI special agent Rich Tian, who led the Bulger Fugitive Task Force. Tian’s team developed the public service announcement that led directly to Whitey Bulger’s capture exactly 15 years ago.

Tian, a local from Quincy, was charged by the FBI with debriefing Whitey Bulger for six hours. This debriefing occurred on board a Department of Justice G5 jet and is reportedly the only time Bulger ever spoke to law enforcement. The book provides an intimate account of this interaction.

Ward described his book as a “labor of love.”

To further discuss the story and the book’s publishing, Ward sat down with Gene Levanchi for a new three-part podcast series.

The podcast is available on our website or our YouTube page, here:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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