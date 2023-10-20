‘Life is too short:’ Woman hit, killed by SUV minutes after leaving Malden food pantry

MALDEN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a woman, pushing groceries on the sidewalk, was struck and killed after a multi-car crash in Malden on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Main Street and Mountain Avenue where they found two wrecked vehicles on the sidewalk and a woman who had been struck.

Investigators say BMW SUV slammed into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement SUV that was stopped at this light before careening off the road, hitting several poles and striking the woman on the sidewalk.

“It was like three loud booms,” said a witness. “It was a really scary situation my heart dropped when I seen that.”

The two ICE officers sitting in their federal agency vehicle were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Malden

Madina Adolph fought back tears after finishing her first day volunteering in the food pantry of a nearby YMCA. She tells Boston 25 she had just served the woman.

“I cannot believe I just help her get food it just a sad thing you know life is too short,” said Adolph.

The scene remained active for nearly nine hours as detectives were investigating the moments leading up to the impact.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with police. No word yet on any charges filed.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim who was killed they’ve only described her as an elderly woman.

An investigation is ongoing.

Source tells #Boston25 one of two SUVs involved in fatal accident that left elderly pedestrian dead in Malden belongs to ICE. Police say BMW SUV slammed into federal law enforcement agency vehicle before hitting woman on sidewalk pic.twitter.com/vylIJ7CIXn — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) October 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group