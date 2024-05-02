Sea of law enforcement pay respects at wake for fallen Billerica police sergeant

METHUEN, Mass. — A sea of law enforcement was seen filing into a Methuen funeral home on Thursday afternoon to pay their respects to fallen Billerica Police Sergeant Ian Taylor.

Aerial video showed hundreds of police officers walking in a single-file line into Cataudella Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Street at 2 p.m. Public calling hours will follow from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Sea of law enforcement paying respects at wake for fallen Billerica police Sgt. Ian Taylor.

A police escort will transport Sgt. Taylor from the funeral home to St. Patrick Parish in Lawrence for a funeral service on Friday morning.

Taylor, 49, was struck by an excavator while helping to move a large tractor-trailer at a roadside construction site at the intersection of Boston Road and Pollard Road on April 26, authorities said.

Taylor was rushed to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said that Taylor was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and had been with the department since 2011.

“Sergeant Taylor’s life made an impact while he was here,” Frost said after Taylor’s passing. “His life had meaning. He’s helped so many people. He’s saved so many people. His life had an impact, it had meaning and I’m proud to have had him working for me here in Billerica.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed earlier this week that it has launched an investigation into N. Granese & Sons, Inc., the general contractor linked to the construction accident.

Facts and circumstances surrounding the deadly incident remain under investigation by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s Office and Billerica police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group