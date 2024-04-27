‘His life had impact’: Billerica police mourning loss of sergeant killed in construction accident

BILLERICA, Mass — A police sergeant has died following a construction accident on a major road in Billerica Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Ian Taylor, 49, was helping move a large tractor-trailer at a roadside construction site at the intersection of Boston Road and Pollard Road when he was struck by an excavator around 2:00 p.m.

Taylor was rushed to Lahey Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a press conference around 7:30 p.m.

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said that Taylor was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and had been with the department since 2011.

“He’s an unbelievable police officer. We were lucky to have him and have him work with us,” Frost said. “Sergeant Taylor has done a lot for the community of Billerica and this region. He is an unbelievable police officer, a detective assigned to the federal drug task force for a long time. He is now assigned to the Substance Abuse Prevention Committee in Billerica where he and our substance abuse people go out every week on Wednesdays and meet with people who are suffering from opiate abuse and find ways to help them. This is what defines this man that he did all the time. He did it passionately. He loved helping the people in this community.”

“I want you folks to know Sergeant Taylor’s life made an impact while he was here,” Frost continued. “His life had meaning. He’s helped so many people. He’s saved so many people. His life had impact, it had meaning and I’m proud to have had him working for me here in Billerica.”

Boston Road, or Route 3A, was closed from Town Center to Floyd Street due to the crash for around four hours before reopening around 6:00 p.m.

Officials and investigators at the roadway could be seen gathering around the excavator surrounded in yellow caution tape.

A neighbor told Boston 25 he heard a truck come to a screeching stop before he rushed out to his front lawn and saw an injured officer lying on the ground.

Boston Road stretches through much of the town.

Flowers started to gather around Billerica’s Public Safety Memorial late Friday afternoon. The memorial honors Billerica first responders and emergency crews who died while in the line of duty.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the investigation into the incident by the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

