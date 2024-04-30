OSHA investigating contractor linked to construction accident that claimed life of Billerica officer

BILLERICA, Mass. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a general contractor linked to a construction accident that claimed the life of a beloved Billerica police officer last week.

N. Granese & Sons, Inc., a Massachusetts-based general contracting company, is under investigation after 49-year-old Sergeant Ian Taylor was struck by an excavator while helping to move a large tractor-trailer at a roadside construction site at the intersection of Boston Road and Pollard Road on Friday afternoon.

“Its purpose is to determine whether there were any violations of workplace safety standards,” a spokesperson said of the investigation. “During the inspection, OSHA will gather whatever information is necessary to make a determination.”

Taylor was rushed to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said that Taylor was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and had been with the department since 2011.

OSHA noted that additional details on this case won’t be released until its investigation is completed, which could end up being a monthlong process.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the deadly incident remain under investigation by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s Office and Billerica police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

