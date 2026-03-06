School closures and delays ahead of messy winter storm on Friday

DEDHAM, Mass. — Schools across Massachusetts have announced closures and delays for Friday’s messy winter storm.

The Boston 25 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert as snow and freezing rain are expected to impact roads and travel conditions for tomorrow.

Parts of the Northshore could see upwards of 3-5″. Icing potential from this storm is also a major concern, with up to 0.2 inches in parts of Worcester County and the Berkshires.

Worcester Public Schools has already cancelled school for tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

