PEABODY, Mass. — Hundreds of people have applied to help a little boy from Peabody in need of a new liver.

Back in October, Boston 25 News reported on 6-year-old Camron Cummings. Cam has a genetic disorder called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, causing progressive damage to his liver.

Cam is on the transplant list, but his family is hopeful a living liver donor could help Cam sooner rather than later.

Thanks to the story that aired on Boston 25 News and our gracious viewers, a spokesperson for Lahey Clinic said 500 people have registered to be a possible donor for Cam through the Lahey Clinic Organ Donation registration site.

Those who applied to be a liver donor have to go through additional questioning and a series of tests to see if they’re a good match for Cam.

The Cummings family said they are now more hopeful than ever that they will find a living donor for Cam. They also believe other people could receive the help they need due to Boston 25’s coverage and the people who applied.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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