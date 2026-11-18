BROCKTON, Mass. — A Boston man is accused of holding a woman captive in a Brockton motel room, where he allegedly beat, choked and sexually assaulted her in early November.

James Williams Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated rape.

Williams was arrested Saturday, Nov. 14. According to a police report obtained by Boston 25 News, Williams also had an outstanding warrant for sexual offenses out of Roxbury District Court.

The woman suffered a fractured sternum, two black eyes, and bruising and swelling to her face and body following the alleged assault on Nov. 9, according to the police report.

A nurse told an officer the woman would require an extended hospital stay.

The incident

The victim told police she was staying at the Motel 6 on Westgate Drive on Sunday, Nov. 8, and had consumed a couple of alcoholic drinks in her room.

At one point, she went outside to smoke a cigarette and encountered a man riding an electric scooter.

The woman told police she had never met the man before that evening and that he was a complete stranger when he approached her and struck up a conversation.

She described their initial interaction as pleasant and noticed that the man was also drinking alcohol.

During their conversation, the man allegedly invited her to his motel room to continue talking and drinking. The woman agreed.

She told police they continued talking, drinking and using cocaine inside the room.

At some point, the man allegedly became confrontational, telling her, “She talks too much,” and “all you women are the same.”

The woman said she questioned why he was speaking to her that way, prompting him to become enraged.

According to the police report, the man allegedly punched her in the center of her chest with a closed fist, knocking her backward.

When the woman attempted to leave, the man allegedly threw her to the ground and told her she was not going anywhere.

The victim told police that each time she tried to escape, the man grabbed her and threw her to the floor.

She also alleged that he grabbed her from behind, wrapped both arms around her neck and lifted her off the ground, choking her to the point where she could not breathe.

The man allegedly punched her multiple times in the head and face with a closed fist and sexually assaulted her.

According to the police report, an officer noted that the woman’s account of the alleged assault appeared consistent with her visible bruising and injuries.

The woman said she was able to escape in the early morning hours while the suspect was asleep. She said she waited until daylight to call 911 and said she was too embarrassed to disclose over the phone what happened to her overnight.

She told the dispatcher she was withdrawing from alcohol and needed to go to the hospital.

It wasn’t until she got to the hospital nurses realized she had been a victim of a “violent physical assault.”

Williams Jr. was taken into custody at Westgate Drive on Nov. 14 and has reportedly appeared in court on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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