‘Scary for our country’: Boston travelers sound off as Logan Airport braces for flight cuts

BOSTON — Travelers flying out of Logan International Airport in Boston may face delays and cancellations as the Federal Aviation Administration prepares to reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 of the nation’s busiest markets starting Friday.

“We are awaiting more information from the FAA on which flights will be impacted,” the Massport spokesperson said. “For those traveling over the next few days, we do anticipate delays and cancellations and strongly urge passengers to check with their airline before coming to the airport.”

The move comes as the government shutdown continues to strain federal operations, including the air traffic control system.

Since October 1, air traffic controllers have been working without pay, and some have stopped working altogether. The FAA says the cuts are a precautionary measure to maintain safety while staffing challenges persist.

Travelers we spoke with at Logan weren’t pleased by Thursday’s development.

“I feel like when you’re trying to get different places for work, it makes life difficult,” traveler Sarah Page said.

Passengers at Logan are now bracing for fewer flight options and longer wait times.

“You’re kind of taking a chance, it’s like a flip of a coin,” another traveler named Carter said. “They [air traffic controllers] need to get paid for what they’re doing.”

Experts warn that the reduction could impact thousands of flights nationwide.

“I think it’s scary for our country and just everyone being able to do their jobs, take care of their families,” another Logan traveler said.

Airlines say they are working to minimize disruptions for customers but advise travelers to plan ahead.

Airports in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among dozens of others, were also targeted by the flight cuts.

