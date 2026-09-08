Saugus restaurant tied to wrong-way crash that killed Mass. trooper faces hearing

SAUGUS, Mass. — A North Shore restaurant facing a lawsuit in connection with the death of a state trooper is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Hernan Marrero spent the evening of May 5 at Tribu Mexican Kitchen and Bar in Saugus, where authorities say he consumed 9 alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel.

Marrero later crashed head-on with State Trooper Kevin Trainor, 30, in Lynnfield. Both Trainor and Marrero died in the crash.

According to police, Trainor had just finished his shift when he heard the call for a wrong-way driver.

Investigators found evidence that multiple employees were served alcohol after hours the same night. According to the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC), one bartender was seen serving alcoholic drinks to himself and other staff members after the restaurant had closed.

The agency determined that more than 25 alcoholic beverages were served after hours and that more than 30 free alcoholic drinks were provided that night.

As a result, the ABCC cited Tribu for several alleged liquor law violations.

Trainor’s mother is also suing the restaurant.

The restaurant is allowed to continue serving alcohol while the case is pending.

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