Man killed in crash involving Eversource truck identified

DEDHAM, Mass. — The man who was killed in a crash Friday involving an Eversource truck has been identified.

59-year-old Michael Pitts of Taunton died in the crash, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney. The crash happened just before midnight on September 4.

“Safety is always our top priority, and our thoughts are with those involved in this accident. We are currently supporting the investigation by local public safety officials and do not have any additional information to provide at this time,” an Eversource spokesperson said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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