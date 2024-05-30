Sally’s Apizza opening more locations in greater Boston area

A popular Connecticut restaurant chain that serves up “crafted pizza like no other” is doubling its locations in the greater Boston area.

Sally’s Apizza plans to open locations in Concord and Dorchester in 2025. These locations will add to the already existing busy location in Woburn, which opened in December 2023.

The Concord location will be paired with a Chipotle and Starbucks in a brand-new development.

Sally’s will also join current Chipotle and Starbucks in Dorchester’s South Bay lifestyle center.

“Sally’s mission is to bring excitement and culinary craftsmanship into communities and lives,” said media executive Christian Bonaventura.

“Having worked with hit shows like The Office and Chopped, I’ve seen things start off as local fan favorites and become a national phenomenon, and that same thing is happening at Sally’s.”

Bonaventura said Sally’s fans can expect more chef collaborations, specialty pizzas, and other craveable delights.

Sally’s currently has three Connecticut restaurants in Fairfield, Stamford, and New Haven. Additional spots are also coming to Wethersfield, Farmington, Norwalk, and Newington.

A seaport location is also set to open in 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

