Popular Connecticut pizza chain opening first Massachussetts location this week

WOBURN, Mass — A popular Connecticut restaurant chain that serves up “crafted pizza like no other” will finally open up its first location in the Boston area this upcoming week.

Sally’s Apizza, founded in New Haven in 1938, is opening its Woburn Village location on Thursday, December 14, according to the Boston Globe.

“There are nine coal-fired Neapolitan pizzas on the menu (they’re known for cheese-less tomato sauce pie), plus apps: meatballs and homemade focaccia; charred parmesan Brussels sprouts; and an all-new salumi and mozzarella assortment,” writes the Globe. “Beyond pizza, there are parmesans and rib-eyes, plus a cocktail and mocktail menu.”

Sally’s currently has three Connecticut restaurants in Fairfield, Stamford, and New Haven. Additional spots are also coming to Wethersfield, Norwalk, and Newington, as well as the Boston Seaport in 2024.

Sally's APizza (Woburn location (Sally's APizza rendering))

“Famous for our distinctive tomato sauce and chewy, crispy crust with an iconic oven-kissed char, Sally’s draws pizza fans from around the world,” the restaurant’s website states.

Their renowned pies were named among the best in America by USA Today, among other publications.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

